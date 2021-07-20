Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 59,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $694,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $88.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $208.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $88.79.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

