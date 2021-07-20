NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20. NOW has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in NOW by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NOW by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in NOW by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

