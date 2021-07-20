Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 181,923 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Nucor were worth $14,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,630,000 after acquiring an additional 27,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,564,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,228,000 after acquiring an additional 27,111 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at $20,367,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares in the company, valued at $29,320,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.