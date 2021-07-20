Nucor (NUE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Nucor to post earnings of $4.87 per share for the quarter. Nucor has set its Q2 guidance at above $3.10 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nucor to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NUE stock opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $110.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,320,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

