Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Update

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the June 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nutrien stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.51. 2,206,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,448. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $5,416,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Nutrien by 13.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,381,000 after acquiring an additional 60,196 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Nutrien by 287.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Nutrien by 6.4% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTR. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

