Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 383 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of ABM Industries worth $31,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 21,077 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ABM. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

ABM opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.39.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.