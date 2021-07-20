Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 933,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 72,879 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $35,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVTA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

In other Invitae news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $94,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $726,869.89. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,753 shares of company stock worth $4,223,167. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

