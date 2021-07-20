Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $32.40 Million Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $32,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,089,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $1,405,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar stock opened at $246.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.49. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $151.53 and a one year high of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

In other Morningstar news, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $735,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,133.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $66,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,148.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,465 shares of company stock worth $66,957,774. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.