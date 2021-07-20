Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $32.88 Million Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,452 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.58% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $32,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCPT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 402.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

