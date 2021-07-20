Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $34.65 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,578 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 31,956 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $34,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 24,332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Franklin Resources by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 109,505 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 634,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Franklin Resources by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 31,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Franklin Resources by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

