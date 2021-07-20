Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,824 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Diodes worth $35,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Diodes by 9,672.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth $205,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 4,066 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $305,885.18. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,068,963.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,473,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,799 shares of company stock worth $3,594,103 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

DIOD stock opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

