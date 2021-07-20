Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.10. 47,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,323. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $15.50.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.