Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.10. 47,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,323. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 44.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 384,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 117,442 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.