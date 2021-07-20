NXM Price Tops $68.17 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. NXM has a market capitalization of $436.64 million and approximately $69,262.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can now be bought for about $68.17 or 0.00229634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00046610 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012502 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.44 or 0.00752665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,903,792 coins and its circulating supply is 6,405,117 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

