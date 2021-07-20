nYFI Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16.00 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. nYFI has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $16.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, nYFI has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One nYFI coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001915 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00046564 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012483 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.07 or 0.00753359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

