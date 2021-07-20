Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) Short Interest Update

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYMX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. 1,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,246. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.60. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

In other Nymox Pharmaceutical news, Director James George Robinson purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,512,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,104. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 209.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,928,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 63,399 shares in the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares during the period. 6.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

