Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Luke Jensen Acquires 11,251 Shares

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Luke Jensen acquired 11,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,766 ($23.07) per share, with a total value of £198,692.66 ($259,593.23).

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,771 ($23.14) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,927.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. Ocado Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCDO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ocado Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,636.82 ($34.45).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.