Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.07. Oceaneering International reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 135.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on OII. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 3.54.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.