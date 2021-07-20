Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,520.50.

GOOGL traded up $22.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,514.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,320. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,411.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,586.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

