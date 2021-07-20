Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.50. 107,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,380. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.49.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.04.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

