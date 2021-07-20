Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OIBRQ remained flat at $$0.39 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. OI has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40.

OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter.

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telecommunications and corporate solutions; and maintenance, and repair services.

