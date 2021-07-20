Olin (OLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Olin (NYSE:OLN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts expect Olin to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. Olin has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $1,133,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,148 shares of company stock worth $21,243,557 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLN. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

