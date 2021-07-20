Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Olympic Steel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s FY2021 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $463.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.20 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $27.08 on Monday. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $299.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 731.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 291,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 256,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,869,000 after buying an additional 77,108 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 8.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after acquiring an additional 30,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.