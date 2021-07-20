Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.30, for a total value of $14,265,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ONCR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. 1,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.32. Oncorus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Oncorus by 92.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.