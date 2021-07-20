Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Short Interest Up 21.8% in June

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the June 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ONCR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.91. 1,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,104. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $331.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.39. Oncorus has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Oncorus will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oncorus news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.30, for a total transaction of $14,265,000.00. Also, SVP Christophe Queva sold 23,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $376,173.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,627.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,154 shares of company stock valued at $15,308,689.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Oncorus in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Oncorus in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Oncorus in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oncorus in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Oncorus in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

