ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.45% from the stock’s previous close.

OGS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.81. 701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $82.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1,005.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.