OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Up to $40.75

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.75, but opened at $42.47. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 112 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONEW shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $649.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $8,491,329.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $320,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $70,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,795.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,262 shares of company stock worth $10,630,441. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth about $1,274,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 203,907 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

