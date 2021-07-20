Open Platform Trading Down 27% Over Last 7 Days (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $57,402.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Open Platform has traded 27% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00047300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013434 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.80 or 0.00780382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

