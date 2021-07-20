Ophir Sternberg Buys 445,000 Shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) CEO Ophir Sternberg purchased 445,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $4,450,000.00.
Shares of HCHC stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $266.99 million, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 2.32.
HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter.
HC2 Company Profile
HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.
