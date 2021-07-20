Ophir Sternberg Buys 445,000 Shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) CEO Ophir Sternberg purchased 445,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $4,450,000.00.

Shares of HCHC stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $266.99 million, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 2.32.

Get HC2 alerts:

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in HC2 by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in HC2 in the first quarter worth about $493,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HC2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HC2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in HC2 in the first quarter worth $463,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.