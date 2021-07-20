Optimal Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,901 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 124.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ED. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.79. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.