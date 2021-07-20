Optimal Asset Management Inc. Acquires 28,500 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 592.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,773 shares of company stock worth $7,863,935 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $83.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.61 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.