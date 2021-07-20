Optimal Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,062,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,276,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,639,000.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $311.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.89 and a 52-week high of $339.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.52.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.25.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

