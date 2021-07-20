Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 243.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,201 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Newell Brands by 190.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $27.10 price objective on shares of Newell Brands and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.59.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

