Optimal Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 73.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $94.23 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

