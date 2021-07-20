Optimal Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 225.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 69,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth $1,272,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 253.3% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Seagen by 202.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth $1,833,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $144.41 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.02.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.92.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,847 shares of company stock valued at $18,052,375 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

