Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD opened at $282.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.