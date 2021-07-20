Orbimed Advisors LLC Sells 587,505 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Orbimed Advisors LLC reduced its stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587,505 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter worth about $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Get I-Mab alerts:

I-Mab stock opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.36.

IMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

I-Mab Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.