Orbimed Advisors LLC Sells 587,505 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Orbimed Advisors LLC reduced its stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587,505 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter worth about $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.
I-Mab stock opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.36.
I-Mab Profile
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
See Also: Risk Tolerance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB).
Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.