O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) COO Sells $7,355,157.03 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 12,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.47, for a total value of $7,355,157.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,876,209.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $12.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $607.38. 543,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,259. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $612.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.56.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

