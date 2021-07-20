O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Marshfield Associates

Marshfield Associates lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 5.8% of Marshfield Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marshfield Associates owned approximately 0.35% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $122,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,071,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,624,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after purchasing an additional 256,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4,577.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,201,000 after purchasing an additional 100,710 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total transaction of $3,287,671.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,168,145.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,269 shares of company stock valued at $62,417,454 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.56.

Shares of ORLY opened at $594.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $602.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

