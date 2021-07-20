Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) President Sells $116,033.73 in Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) President Albert Mitrani sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $116,033.73.

Albert Mitrani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Organicell Regenerative Medicine alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Albert Mitrani acquired 23,250 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Albert Mitrani sold 65,979 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $1,932,524.91.

On Friday, June 11th, Albert Mitrani sold 290,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total value of $40,600.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Albert Mitrani sold 190,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $34,200.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Albert Mitrani sold 250,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $52,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Albert Mitrani sold 175,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $50,750.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Albert Mitrani sold 100,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $49,000.00.

Shares of BPSR stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.