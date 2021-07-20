Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.07.

NYSE:OVV opened at $24.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.91. Ovintiv has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $33.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

