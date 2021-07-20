Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Position Lessened by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 180.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 37,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter.

PCRX stock opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $63,908.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $740,659.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,897 shares of company stock worth $3,338,801. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

