PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PACW. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

