PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Up 5.5%

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.13 and last traded at $38.13. Approximately 5,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 671,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

PACW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.68. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

