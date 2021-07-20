Panda Yield Price Hits $0.0402 on Major Exchanges (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Panda Yield has a market capitalization of $56,165.50 and approximately $3,204.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Panda Yield has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00045657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012167 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.25 or 0.00729299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

