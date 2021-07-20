Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

POU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Paramount Resources to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.08.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$15.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.43. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$279.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.00 million. Analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 2.1400003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total transaction of C$67,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$230,935.28.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.