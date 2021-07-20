Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives $25.03 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.03.

PASG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO Richard Steven Morris acquired 2,171 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith acquired 2,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. 25.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

