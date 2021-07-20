PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Cornerstone Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 3.7% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $30,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.30.

PYPL traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.01. 37,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.08 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $1,861,704.00. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,562 shares of company stock worth $16,153,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

