PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.73. PC Connection has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $636.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.13 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PC Connection by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,236,000 after acquiring an additional 118,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 208,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 22.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.