PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.73. PC Connection has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $55.21.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PC Connection by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,236,000 after acquiring an additional 118,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 208,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 22.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
