PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.
CNXN opened at $42.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.82. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $55.21.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PC Connection by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 22.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.