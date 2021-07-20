PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Receives $18.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

Several research firms have commented on PDSB. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

In other PDS Biotechnology news, insider Delyle W. Bloomquist bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Also, CFO Voorhees Seth Van bought 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,529 shares of company stock valued at $298,797. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

PDSB traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $9.43. 6,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,742. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

